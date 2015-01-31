Cabinet of Greece do not plan to sell stake in Public Gas Corporation DEPA

Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Greek Government cancels the further privatization of the Public Power Corporation (DEI) and Hellenic Petroleum Company ELPE. The Cabinet of Ministers of this country has no plans to sell a share of 65% in the Public Gas Corporation DEPA.

Report, informs referring to Itar-Tass it was said by the new minister of industrial reform and environmental protection of Greece Panayiotis Lafazanis.

Regarding the conclusion of contract in 2013 to sell DESFA gas distribution network operator to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR), then, according to him, the state will act only after the decision of the European Commission. 'We will wait for the decision of the European Commission and determine our next steps', the minister said.

The first Deputy Minister of Finance of Greece Nadia Valavani stated, the Greek government will eliminate the Fund for State Property Management of Greece (HRADF).

Thus, the process of privatization in the country will end.