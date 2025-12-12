BTC pipeline transports nearly 25 million tons of oil

In January-November of 2025, just over 33.4 million tons of oil were transported through Azerbaijan's main oil pipelines, marking a 5.5% decrease year-on-year, Report informs, referring to the country's State Statistical Committee.

During this time, 74.6% of the total volume was transported via the Baku–Tbilisi–Ceyhan (BTC) export pipeline.

Consequently, just over 24.9 million tons of oil were delivered through BTC, which is 7.2% lower than in the same months of 2024. Of this, almost 21.2 million tons, or 85.1% accounted for Azerbaijani oil, while over 3.707 million tons, or 14.9 percent fell to Turkmen and Kazakh oils.

For 11 months, the volume of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC decreased by 3.4%, while the volume of oil from Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan fell by 24.2%.

The BTC pipeline currently carries mainly oil from Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) block of fields and condensate from the Shah Deniz field. In addition, the pipeline transports other volumes of crude oil and condensate, including oil from Turkmenistan, Russia, and Kazakhstan.

The shareholders in the ACG block of fields include BP (30.37%), SOCAR (31.65%), MOL Group (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), and ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.92%).