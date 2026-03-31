Brent crude prices end March with record 55% rise
Energy
- 31 March, 2026
- 10:31
Oil prices resumed their rise on Tuesday amid US President Donald Trump's statement about his desire to end the military operation in Iran, Report informs referring to trading data.
May Brent crude oil futures rose $0.77 (0.68%) to $113.55 per barrel on London's ICE Futures Exchange. May WTI crude oil futures rose $0.18 (0.17%) to $103.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).
Brent crude oil is ending the month with a record rise amid the military conflict in the Middle East, having risen 55% since the beginning of March. WTI has risen 54% in March.
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