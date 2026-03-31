Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13

    Brent crude prices end March with record 55% rise

    Energy
    • 31 March, 2026
    • 10:31
    Brent crude prices end March with record 55% rise

    Oil prices resumed their rise on Tuesday amid US President Donald Trump's statement about his desire to end the military operation in Iran, Report informs referring to trading data.

    May Brent crude oil futures rose $0.77 (0.68%) to $113.55 per barrel on London's ICE Futures Exchange. May WTI crude oil futures rose $0.18 (0.17%) to $103.06 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX).

    Brent crude oil is ending the month with a record rise amid the military conflict in the Middle East, having risen 55% since the beginning of March. WTI has risen 54% in March.

    Oil prices Brent crude WTI Crude US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East
    Котировки нефти марки Brent завершают март рекордным ростом в 55%

    Latest News

    10:31

    Brent crude prices end March with record 55% rise

    Energy
    10:23

    Iran executes two more individuals accused of carrying out terrorist attacks

    Region
    10:13
    Photo

    New military facilities commissioned in Azerbaijani army

    Military
    10:11

    Four dead, nine injured in Southwest China's blast at highway tunnel construction site

    Other countries
    10:05

    AP News: Gulf allies urge US to continue prosecuting war against Iran

    Other countries
    09:55

    Azeri Light crude exceeds $128 per barrel

    Energy
    09:54

    Kyrgyz Embassy in Iran suspends operations

    Region
    09:47

    Azerbaijan ranks among safest countries in Global Terrorism Index 2026

    Other
    09:40

    CBA currency exchange rates (31.03.2026)

    Finance
    All News Feed