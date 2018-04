Brent crude price fell below $ 62/barrel

21 November, 2017 09:50

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude oil price decreased below $ 62/barrel. Report informs citing the data released by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). Brent crude oil price was about $ 61.92 per barrel at 21:53 Baku time. WTI oil price amounted to $ 56.13/barrel.