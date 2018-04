Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ Brent crude oil price decreased by 2,8% and made $ 46,63 per barrel

Report informs citing the data released by the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

Last time a barrel of this crude sold below $ 47 on November 29, 2016.

Price for WTI crude oil decreased by 2% and made 44,55 USD per barrel.