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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    At least 13 dead in eastern Afghanistan after heavy rains

    Other countries
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 12:54
    At least 13 dead in eastern Afghanistan after heavy rains

    At least 13 people have died and 19 others were injured following heavy rains in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.

    Report informs via Bakhtar news agency that officials say the death toll is preliminary and could change as more information comes in from affected areas. Emergency response teams have been dispatched to assist victims and assess the extent of the damage.

    Last week, several areas of the province experienced heavy rainfall, triggering floods and related incidents.

    Heavy rainfall Afghanistan
    Əfqanıstanda leysan yağışlar nəticəsində 13 nəfər ölüb
    На востоке Афганистана в результате ливней погибли 13 человек

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