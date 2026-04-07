At least 13 dead in eastern Afghanistan after heavy rains
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 12:54
At least 13 people have died and 19 others were injured following heavy rains in Nangarhar province in eastern Afghanistan.
Report informs via Bakhtar news agency that officials say the death toll is preliminary and could change as more information comes in from affected areas. Emergency response teams have been dispatched to assist victims and assess the extent of the damage.
Last week, several areas of the province experienced heavy rainfall, triggering floods and related incidents.
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