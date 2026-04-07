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    Azerbaijan records 274 cyber attack indicators in early 2026

    ICT
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 12:20
    Azerbaijan records 274 cyber attack indicators in early 2026

    In January-March 2026, 274 cyber attack indicators were identified against Azerbaijan's state agencies, the State Service for Special Communications and Information Security said.

    According to calculations Report based on data, this is 6% less compared to the same period of 2025.

    Of the cyber threats, 213 were identified and blocked based on internal investigation, while 64 were identified and blocked based on the investigation of incidents reported by state agencies.

    In 2025, 850 cyber attacks against state agencies were recorded, of which 372 were identified and blocked based on internal investigation, and 478 were identified and blocked based on the investigation of incidents reported by state agencies.

    Azerbaijan's State Service for Special Communications and Information Security Cybersecurity State agencies
    Azərbaycanın dövlət qurumlarına kiberhücumlar 6 % azalıb
    Кибератаки на госструктуры Азербайджана сократились на 6%

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