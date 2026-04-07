Construction of first residential quarter completed in Zangilan
Karabakh
- 07 April, 2026
- 12:35
Construction of the first residential quarter in Zangilan has been completed.
According to Report, Ilhamiyya Rzayeva, head of the Public Relations Department at the Reconstruction, Construction and Management Service for the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, stated on Dost TV that construction work is fully finished and the quarter will soon be put into operation.
The first draw for the return of residents to Zangilan took place in November 2025.
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