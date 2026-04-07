Number of new domains for state agencies in Azerbaijan rises by 89%

In January–March of 2026, 17 new domains were allocated for use by government institutions in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the country's State Service for Special Communication and Information Security.

According to the latest data, this represents an 89% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

During the reporting period, 123 new subdomains were also issued to the Azerbaijani state agencies – 2.4 times more than a year earlier.

In March alone, 6 new domains and 39 subdomains were registered, doubling and more than doubling last year's figures, respectively.

For comparison, in 2025, government institutions in Azerbaijan received 65 new domains and 285 subdomains.