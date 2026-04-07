Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Number of new domains for state agencies in Azerbaijan rises by 89%

    ICT
    • 07 April, 2026
    • 13:06
    Number of new domains for state agencies in Azerbaijan rises by 89%

    In January–March of 2026, 17 new domains were allocated for use by government institutions in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing the country's State Service for Special Communication and Information Security.

    According to the latest data, this represents an 89% increase compared to the same period in 2025.

    During the reporting period, 123 new subdomains were also issued to the Azerbaijani state agencies – 2.4 times more than a year earlier.

    In March alone, 6 new domains and 39 subdomains were registered, doubling and more than doubling last year's figures, respectively.

    For comparison, in 2025, government institutions in Azerbaijan received 65 new domains and 285 subdomains.

    State Service for Special Communication and Information Security Azerbaijan
    Azərbaycanda dövlət qurumlarına verilən yeni domenlərin sayı 89 % artıb
    В Азербайджане число предоставленных госорганам новых доменов повысилось на 89%

    Latest News

    13:13

    Azerbaijan's Central Bank, Georgian National Bank share expertise

    Finance
    13:08

    EBRD extends loan utilization deadlines for two projects in Azerbaijan's Ganja

    Finance
    13:06

    Number of new domains for state agencies in Azerbaijan rises by 89%

    ICT
    12:54

    At least 13 dead in eastern Afghanistan after heavy rains

    Other countries
    12:47

    18 killed in Iran's Alborz province following US and Israeli strikes

    Region
    12:35

    Construction of first residential quarter completed in Zangilan

    Karabakh
    12:20

    Azerbaijan records 274 cyber attack indicators in early 2026

    ICT
    12:18

    Birol: Current oil and gas crisis worse than the previous three combined

    Energy
    12:07

    Blocked malicious emails targeting state agencies double in Azerbaijan

    ICT
    All News Feed