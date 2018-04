Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ British 'Wood Group' has signed five-year contract of 500 million US-dollar with BP company in regard with the projects in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the company.

According to the contract, the company will provide engineering, procurement and construction management services in 8 platforms, which are operated by BP.

It was noted that the contract will allow to create 200 new jobs.