BP: SCPC's capital expenditures rise by over 61%

In the first three quarters of 2025, the South Caucasus Pipeline Company (SCPC) spent around $52 million in operating expenditure and $21 million in capital expenditure in total, Report informs, citing BP-Azerbaijan.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, operating expenditures dropped by $8 million, or 13.3%, and capital expenditures grew by $8 million, or 61.5%.

"The SCP has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye. The expanded section of the pipeline commenced commercial deliveries to Türkiye in June 2018 and to Europe in December 2020.

During the first three quarters, the daily average export throughput of the SCP was 63.1 million cubic meters of gas per day," the company stated.

SCPC shareholders are: BP (29.99%), SGC (21.02%), LUKOIL (19.99%), TPAO (19.00%) and NICO (10.00%).