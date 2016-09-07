BP-Azerbaijan unvels volume of associated gas delivered to state

Baku. 7 September. REPORT.AZ/ "In the first half of this year, through the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic(SOCAR), we have donated to the Azerbaijani government 1.31 billion cubic meters of gas." Report informs, President of BP-Azerbaijan Gordon Birrell told reporters.

He also touched upon the seismic surveys in the Caspian Sea: "In August, we produced three billionth barrel of oil at "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" field. As you know, seismic surveys are also carried out in the shallow part of the Caspian Sea. They are at the stage of completion. Overall, the study was held on an area of 200 sq. km assistance of 17 ships. Now we started processing of the data. I think that the process will be completed by the end of 2016."