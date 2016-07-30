Black Sea Terminal employees attend a training course in Czech Republic

Baku. 30 July. REPORT.AZ/ Black Sea Terminal management recently sent a group of employees to the Czech Republic to rake part in a training course called “Usage and Installation of TECOMAT Controllers.”

Report informs referring to the terminal's press service, in compliance with modern standards and requirements, the participants deepened their knowledge in Programmable Logic Controller - PLC TC700, became familiar with functions and operation principles of FOXTROT Controllers, the visualization and scheduling of Reliance software on the SCADA system, as well as MOSAIC software, which is intended for the operation, programming and design of TC700 and FOXTROT Controllers. The course included both theoretical and practical sections, and covered many interesting issues.

At the end of the course, trainees successfully passed their exams, and were rewarded with certificates.

As a commitment to the personnel development strategy, our company will actively continue the implementation of the training and development program, which will ensure that employees gain up-to-date knowledge, realize their skills, and create the basis for new achievements at their workplace.