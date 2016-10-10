Binali Yıldırım: We will also successfully realize TANAP project

Baku. 10 October. REPORT.AZ/ "The works to make Turkey an energy trade center are underway."

Report informs, Turkish PM Binali Yıldırım said addressing the XXIII World Energy Congress in Istanbul.

According to him, Turkey is pleased with existence of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum (BTE) pipelines.

"We will also successfully implement the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) project, main part of the Southern Gas Corridor, which forms basis of European energy security", the head of government said.