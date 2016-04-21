BHOS to organize International Practical Conference on ‘Caspian Basin and Central Asia: Trade, Logistics, Oil Processing and Oil and Chemistry’

Baku. 21 April. REPORT.AZ/ On 25-28 April, 2016, BHOS and UK-based Confidence Capital company with the support of SOCAR will jointly organize international practical conference on ‘Caspian Basin and Central Asia: Trade, Logistics, Oil Processing and Oil and Chemistry’ dedicated to 93rd anniversary of National Leader of Azerbaijan Haydar Aliyev in Baku, Report was told in the press service of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS).

Dedication of the mentioned conference to 93rd Anniversary of National Leader of Azerbaijan Haydar Aliyev firstly means demonstration of profound reverence to the National Leader, the founder of the independent Azerbaijan Haydar Aliyev, who initiated oil strategy of our country successfully continued by the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. The conference aims at popularization of achievements connected with oil strategy, drawing attention of specialists to Azerbaijan’s development via topics highlighted during conference, establishing collaboration relations with the representatives of diverse countries, providing mutual information exchange between SOCAR and international partners.

It is expected that 59 specialists and experts from 19 countries will visit Baku to join the conference. Azerbaijan will be represented with more than 150 participants at the conference including 23 specialists and experts.

Representatives of the government and SOCAR, heads of SOCAR various structures, members of the National Parliament, representatives of companies functioning in Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Georgia will join the plenary meeting on 25 April.

Conference will last three days encompassing 9 sessions dedicated to various topics. Following topics will be highlighted and discussed during the conference: Current development trends related to oil and chemistry industry of Azerbaijan, review of petroleum and macroeconomics market of the Caspian basin and Central Asia, assessment of the state and development of logistics related to energy supply, gas market of the region, review of petroleum fields of the Caspian Basin countries: production, processing, consumption, import, export, practical aspects of oil and oil products trade of the region, development of oil processing and oil and chemistry industry of the Caspian Basin and Central Asian countries, increase of production profits and the latest technologies. The sessions of the said Conference will also include the role of the market on petroleum and oil and chemistry related products of the Caspian Basin and Central Asia, the analysis of specific development spheres concerning oil processing and production in Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan etc.

In the frames of the conference, foreign specialists will visit SOCAR production sites.