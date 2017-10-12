Baku hosts International Petroleum Summit

© Report/ Firi Salim

Baku. 12 October. REPORT.AZ/ International Petroleum Summit, which is held by International price reporting agency Argus with support of general partner the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), has today started in Baku.

Report informs, the 2-day event is one of the key events in the Caspian region, assembling over 250 senior executives from international oil, transport, trade, oil refining, petrochemical companies, relevant ministries, as well as representatives of state bodies of Azerbaijan, Russia, Georgia, Turkmenistan, Iran, Switzerland, UAE, Kazakhstan, Great Britain, Romania, Ukraine, Turkey and other countries.

Summit participants will consider development features of logistics routes for export of oil and oil products, petrochemical products, changes in the situation in the markets of the Caspian countries, discuss issues of expansion and modernization of transport infrastructure as well as specifics of the development of gas projects.

During the summit, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev, Head of Argus in Russia, the CIS and Baltic states Vyacheslav Mischenko, Argus Media Group Head of Operations Philip Shaw, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey Gary Jones, Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC Javid Gurbanov, Deputy Minister of Energy Natig Abbasov, Deputy Georgian Minister of Energy Romeo Mikautadze, as well as representatives of a number of Azerbaijani and foreign oil and logistics structures will make reports.