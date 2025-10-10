Ilham Aliyev Hostages and Missing Persons Cybersecurity 2026 FIFA World Cup
    Azneft signs MoU with two Singaporean companies

    Energy
    • 10 October, 2025
    • 11:54
    Azneft signs MoU with two Singaporean companies

    A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between the Azneft Production Union of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and Singapore's Kranji Solution Pte. Ltd and MySep Pte Ltd companies, Report informs, citing Azneft.

    The document was signed by Chief Engineer and First Deputy Director General of Azneft Production Union, Tofig Heydarov, Technical Director at Kranji Solutions Pte. Ltd, Michel van Vorselen, and Executive Director of MySep Pte Ltd, Guy Hellinx.

    According to the agreement, modernization of separators operated in the gas gathering and transportation system of oil and gas production departments within Azneft's structure will be carried out in accordance with existing regimes, and training will be provided to 10 employees in the field.

    As a result, design of separators, troubleshooting, compliance and capacity increase checks will be carried out independently by Azneft's local specialists, and complexity risks in gathering and transportation systems will be minimized.

    "Azneft" Sinqapurun iki şirkəti ilə Anlaşma Memorandumu imzalayıb
    "Азнефть" подписала меморандум о взаимопонимании с двумя компаниями из Сингапура

