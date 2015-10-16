'Azneft' produced 118,7 thsd tons of oil from new wells in 2015

Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2015, production union "Azneft" of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) produced 5 mln 162.5 thousand tons of oil against planned 5 mln 93.5 thousand tons.

Report informs referring to the press service of SOCAR, it is more by 1.5% than forecasted.

During the reporting period, 4.6 bln cubic meters of gas were produced in comparison with the planned 4.3 bln cubic meters, exceeding the forecast by 7.9%.

