'Azəriqaz' PU switches to enhanced work regime in holidays

Baku. 27 December. REPORT.AZ/ “Azəriqaz” Production Union (PU) of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) will work in enhanced regime between December 31 to January 4 next year on the occasion of World Azerbaijanis Solidarity Day and New Year holidays.

“Azəriqaz” declared that in order to ensure continuous and quality supply of natural gas to consumers during the holiday as well as to strengthen control over the gas supply system in accordance with the requirements of the "Safety rules in gas industry", activity of Call Center No. 185 and 104, which operates 24 hours a day, will be strengthened, daily duty will be organized consisting of officials in the service areas.

“Azəriqaz” PU asks consumers to pay particular attention to the use of natural gas on holidays and to strictly observe the rules of technical safety.