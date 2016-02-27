Azeri oil price increased by 8%

Baku. 27 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, price of the Azerbaijani "Azeri LT CIF" crude, transporting via the ports of Supsa, Batumi and Ceyhan and selling on the world markets, increased by 2,80 USD, or by 8,14%.

Report informs, at the moment the price of oil brand "Azeri LT CIF" makes 37,22 USD per barrel.

The minimum price of "Azeri LT CIF" was recorded in December 2001 (19.15 USD) and the maximum value of the brand was registered in July 2008 (149.66 USD).