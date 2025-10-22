Azeri Light price rises to $62.4 per barrel
- 22 October, 2025
- 09:55
The price of one barrel of Azeri Light crude oil has increased by $0.57, or 0.92%, reaching $62.4 on the global market, Report cites sources in the oil sector.
Meanwhile, the price of Brent crude for December futures settled at $61.09 per barrel following recent trading.
At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light rose by $0.53, or 0.88%, to $60.44 per barrel.
Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.
