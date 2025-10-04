Azeri Light oil price rises to $69.21 per barrel

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil rose by $0.7 or 1.02%, reaching $69.21 per barrel, Report informs, citing sources from the oil market.

Meanwhile, Brent crude oil's December futures were priced at $66.49 per barrel following trading results.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price for Azeri Light also increased $0.74 or 1.1% to $67.69 per barrel.

For comparison, Azerbaijan's 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.