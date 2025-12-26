Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Trial of Armenian citizens continues with defendants' final statements

    Domestic policy
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 15:27
    Trial of Armenian citizens continues with defendants' final statements

    The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the final statements from the accused, on December 26, Report informs via AZERTAC.

    The hearings proceeded with the final statement from accused Davit Ishkhanyan.

    He presented his counterarguments in response to the prosecution's statements.

    Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.

    court criminal cases against Armenian citizens ethnic Armenians trial Baku Military Court Davit Ishkhanyan
    Ermənistan vətəndaşlarının məhkəməsi: Davit İşxanyan son söz deyir
    Суд по делу граждан Армении: Давид Ишханян выступает с последним словом

