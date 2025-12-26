Trial of Armenian citizens continues with defendants' final statements
Domestic policy
- 26 December, 2025
- 15:27
The trial in the criminal case against citizens of the Republic of Armenia continued at the Baku Military Court with the final statements from the accused, on December 26, Report informs via AZERTAC.
The hearings proceeded with the final statement from accused Davit Ishkhanyan.
He presented his counterarguments in response to the prosecution's statements.
Court proceedings continue against the Armenian nationals, who face charges related to Armenia's military aggression against Azerbaijan, including war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, aggression, terrorism, violations of the laws and customs of war, financing terrorism, and the violent seizure and retention of power, among other serious offenses.
