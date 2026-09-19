Azeri Light oil above $122 per barrel

The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude oil rose by $1.29, or 1.07%, to $122.37 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

According to trading results, the price of Brent crude oil for November futures stood at $125.42 per barrel.

On the FOB basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of one barrel of Azeri Light increased by $0.8, or 0.69%, reaching $116.3.

Azerbaijan's state budget for this year is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

Azeri Light is produced in Azerbaijan as part of the development of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field block. The State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake in the contract.

The lowest recorded price for Azeri Light was $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, while its highest price of $149.66 was recorded in July 2008.