Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 6th Azerbaijan International Defense Exhibition (ADEX 2026)

    Azeri Light crude rises to $119.26 per barrel

    Energy
    • 01 October, 2026
    • 09:43
    Azeri Light crude rises to $119.26 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude rose by $1.04, or 0.87%, to $119.26 per barrel on the global market, a source in the oil market told Report.

    Brent crude futures for December delivery settled at $120.09 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, Azeri Light crude on a Free on Board (FOB) basis gained $0.84, or 0.75%, to $112.29 per barrel.

    Azerbaijan's 2026 state budget is based on an average oil price of $65 per barrel.

    Azeri Light recorded its lowest price of $15.81 per barrel on April 21, 2020, and its highest price of $149.66 in July 2008.

    Azeri Light is produced under the development agreement for the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of fields, in which the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) holds a 35.3% stake.

    Oil prices Azerbaijani oil Azeri Light crude Brent crude
    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 1 dollardan çox artıb
    Азербайджанская нефть подорожала на $1,04
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