Azeri Light crude price slips slightly on global market

The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.12, or 0.18%, settling at $66.22, Report informs, citing market sources.

Based on trading results, February futures for Brent crude were priced at $64.22 per barrel.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light decreased by $0.10, or 0.15%, to $64.19 per barrel.

In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil is calculated at $70.