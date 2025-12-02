Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azeri Light crude price slips slightly on global market

    Energy
    • 02 December, 2025
    • 10:18
    The price of one barrel of Azerbaijan's Azeri Light crude fell by $0.12, or 0.18%, settling at $66.22, Report informs, citing market sources.

    Based on trading results, February futures for Brent crude were priced at $64.22 per barrel.

    At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light decreased by $0.10, or 0.15%, to $64.19 per barrel.

    In Azerbaijan's state budget for this year, the average price of one barrel of oil is calculated at $70.

    Azərbaycan nefti cüzi ucuzlaşıb
    Азербайджанская нефть незначительно подешевела

