    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.82 per barrel

    Energy
    • 05 November, 2025
    • 10:03
    Azeri Light crude drops to $65.82 per barrel

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.61, or 0.92%, to $65.82 per barrel, Report informs.

    January futures for Brent crude were traded at $65.26 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.61 or 0.96%, amounting to $63.79.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azərbaycan neftinin qiyməti 66 dollardan aşağı düşüb
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть упала ниже $66

