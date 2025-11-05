Azeri Light crude drops to $65.82 per barrel
Energy
- 05 November, 2025
- 10:03
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.61, or 0.92%, to $65.82 per barrel, Report informs.
January futures for Brent crude were traded at $65.26 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.61 or 0.96%, amounting to $63.79.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
11:26
'Color of Diversity' festival opens in Baku, showcasing religious pluralismReligion
11:21
2025-2026 oil production volumes in AzerbaijanEnergy
11:14
Armenia thanks Azerbaijan for helping facilitate Russian wheat shipmentsRegion
11:07
Photo
Azerbaijan Prosecutor General's Office holds conference on 5th anniversary of VictoryDomestic policy
11:07
Peace between Baku and Yerevan could limit third-party pressure, Mirzoyan saysRegion
11:00
Kamran Aliyev: Life in liberated Azerbaijani territories revivingDomestic policy
10:55
US dollar falls ahead of US macroeconomic statistics releaseFinance
10:18
Azerbaijan's commitment to combating all forms of discrimination highlighted at UNForeign policy
10:06