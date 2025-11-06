Azeri Light crude drops to $65.43 per barrel
Energy
- 06 November, 2025
- 09:39
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.39, or 0.59%, to $65.43 per barrel, Report informs.
January futures for Brent crude were traded at $64.56 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.42 or 0.66%, amounting to $63.37.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
Latest News
10:04
Photo
Video
Victory March taking place in BakuMilitary
09:47
Israeli deputy ambassador: Proud to cheer for Qarabag FK together with amazing fansForeign policy
09:39
Azeri Light crude drops to $65.43 per barrelEnergy
09:33
Azerbaijan moves closer to Serbia in UEFA rankingsFootball
09:23
CBA currency exchange rates (06.11.2025)Finance
09:20
Nvidia's Jensen Huang: 'China going to win AI race'ICT
09:14
Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (06.11.2025)Finance
09:05
First pilot batch of Kazakh wheat sent to Armenia via AzerbaijanInfrastructure
08:57