Azeri Light crude drops to $65.08 per barrel
Energy
- 11 November, 2025
- 10:34
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market decreased by $0.02, or 0.03%, to $65.08 per barrel, Report informs.
January futures for Brent crude were traded at $62.50 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port fell by $0.08 or 0.12%, amounting to $62.89.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
