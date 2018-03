Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ In August 2017, "Azerenerji" OJSC has sold 2.009 bn. kW/h of electricity.

Report informs citing the "Azerenerji" press service, this is 60 mln kW/h or 2.9% less compared to August 2016.

Also it was reported that during this period, mutual electricity exchange carried out with neighboring states.