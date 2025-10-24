Azerbaijani oil price in global market rises by over $3
Energy
- 24 October, 2025
- 09:53
The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $3.3, or 5.2%, to $66.75 per barrel, Report informs.
December futures for Brent crude were traded at $65.53 per barrel.
The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $3.3 or 5.36%, amounting to $64.81.
The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.
The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.
