    Energy
    • 24 October, 2025
    • 09:53
    Azerbaijani oil price in global market rises by over $3

    The price of Azerbaijan's Azeri LT CIF oil in the world market increased by $3.3, or 5.2%, to $66.75 per barrel, Report informs.

    December futures for Brent crude were traded at $65.53 per barrel.

    The price of a barrel of Azerbaijani oil of the Azeri LT CIF on Free on Board (FOB) basis at Türkiye's Ceyhan port rose by $3.3 or 5.36%, amounting to $64.81.

    The average oil price in Azerbaijan's state budget for 2025 was set at $70 per barrel.

    The lowest price for Azeri Light was recorded on April 21, 2020 ($15.81), and the all-time high of $149.66 was fixed in July 2008.

    Azerbaijan oil prices Azeri Light
    Azərbaycan nefti 3 dollardan çox bahalaşıb
    Цена на азербайджанскую нефть выросла более чем на $3

