Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ The price of Azeri LT CIF branded crude oil, sold out on the world market, rose by USD 0.70, or 1.49% per barrel.

Report informs, the total price of Azeri LT CIF crude oil reached USD 47.58 per barrel.

Azeri LT CIF reached its minimum price in December 2001 (USD 19.15), and hit the highest price in July of 2008 (USD 149,66).