Azerbaijani, Kazakhstani projects with participation of Russian oil firms now exempt from UK sanctions

International projects in Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan with the participation of Russian oil companies Lukoil and Rosneft are exempt from UK sanctions.

As Report informs, this was announced by the Ministry of Finance of the United Kingdom, which on Wednesday included Lukoil and Rosneft in the sanctions list.

Exemption from sanctions until October 14, 2027 was granted to the projects of CPC (Caspian Pipeline Consortium), TengizChevroil, Shah Deniz, South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum), Azerbaijan Gas Supply Company and Karachaganak.