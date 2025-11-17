Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Azerbaijan sees fourfold increase in revenues from petroleum coke exports

    Energy
    • 17 November, 2025
    • 13:31
    Azerbaijan sees fourfold increase in revenues from petroleum coke exports

    In January-October of 2025, Azerbaijan exported over 173,131.3 tons of petroleum coke, valued at more than $52 million, Report informs, citing the country's State Customs Committee.

    According to the customs declarations, the exports grew 3.6 times in volume and 3.7 times in value compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

    Meanwhile, the share of petroleum coke in Azerbaijan's total exports for the reporting period was 0.24%.

    Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion in the first ten months of 2025. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports. Over the past year, exports declined by 4.9%, while imports grew by 15.6%.

    SOCAR's Heydar Aliyev Oil Refinery, as the only oil refinery in the region, provides Azerbaijan with fuel products such as RON-92, diesel, jet fuel, and raw materials.

    Azərbaycan neft koksunun ixracından qazancını 4 dəfəyə yaxın artırıb

