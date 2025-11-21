Azerbaijan's oil exports to Tunisia exceeded 310,000 tons in 10 months

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported just over 310,321 tons of crude oil, valued at approximately $168 million to Tunisia, down 1.7 times in volume and 1.4 times in value year-on-year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

Crude oil exports to Tunisia accounted for 1.49% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports for the mentioned period.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported just over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion during the reporting period. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.