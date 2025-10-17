Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Türkiye drop sharply in 2025

Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    From January through September 2025, Azerbaijan exported 119,493.6 tons of crude oil to Türkiye, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    The value of these exports amounted to $59.03 million.

    Compared to the same period in 2024, crude oil exports to Türkiye decreased 2.9 times in volume and 3.3 times in value.

    Türkiye accounted for just 0.7% of Azerbaijan's total crude oil exports during the reporting period.

    In total, Azerbaijan exported 16.99 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products from bituminous minerals worth $8.94 billion in the nine months of 2025, based on customs declarations.

    During the same period, Azerbaijan conducted $35.38 billion in foreign trade, of which $18.61 billion came from exports and $16.77 billion from imports.

    Türkiyə Azərbaycandan neft idxalını 3 dəfəyə yaxın azaldıb

