Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran
    Ilham Aliyev Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US strikes on Iran

    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Tunisia rise 2.3-fold

    Energy
    • 22 September, 2026
    • 12:25
    Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Tunisia rise 2.3-fold

    Azerbaijan exported 429,376.15 tons of crude oil to Tunisia in January-August this year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

    The value of the exported product amounted to $266.3 million.

    The volume of exports increased 2.3-fold, while their value rose 2.6-fold compared with the first eight months of 2025.

    The share of crude oil exported to Tunisia in Azerbaijan's total oil exports amounted to 2.92%.

    According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14,677,951.6 tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.28 billion in January-August this year.

    During the reporting period, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $33.24 billion. Of the foreign trade turnover, $21.82 billion accounted for exports and $11.42 billion for imports.

    Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee Oil exports Tunisia
    Tunis Azərbaycandan neft alışını 2,3 dəfə artırıb

    Latest News

    20:42
    Video

    Trump says Aliyev credited him with Azerbaijan-Armenia settlement

    Foreign policy
    20:33

    Pakistan security forces kill six militants in Balochistan

    Other countries
    20:29

    Two wanted FETÖ members detained in Ankara

    Region
    20:11

    MP: Mining program to bring Azerbaijan over 1 billion manats a year

    Industry
    19:48

    New US sanctions lead to suspension of Iranian flights to Azerbaijan

    Infrastructure
    19:45

    Jeyhun Bayramov attends opening of UN General Assembly debate

    Foreign policy
    19:36

    MFA: Azerbaijan does not recognize so-called 'presidential elections' held in Tskhinvali region of Georgia

    Foreign policy
    19:33

    Azerbaijan's mining expansion to create new demand for skilled workers

    Industry
    19:13

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss expanding regional cooperation

    Region
    All News Feed