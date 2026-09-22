Azerbaijan exported 429,376.15 tons of crude oil to Tunisia in January-August this year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.

The value of the exported product amounted to $266.3 million.

The volume of exports increased 2.3-fold, while their value rose 2.6-fold compared with the first eight months of 2025.

The share of crude oil exported to Tunisia in Azerbaijan's total oil exports amounted to 2.92%.

According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14,677,951.6 tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.28 billion in January-August this year.

During the reporting period, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $33.24 billion. Of the foreign trade turnover, $21.82 billion accounted for exports and $11.42 billion for imports.