Azerbaijan's crude oil exports to Tunisia rise 2.3-fold
- 22 September, 2026
- 12:25
Azerbaijan exported 429,376.15 tons of crude oil to Tunisia in January-August this year, Report informs, citing the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan.
The value of the exported product amounted to $266.3 million.
The volume of exports increased 2.3-fold, while their value rose 2.6-fold compared with the first eight months of 2025.
The share of crude oil exported to Tunisia in Azerbaijan's total oil exports amounted to 2.92%.
According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 14,677,951.6 tons of crude oil and oil products obtained from bituminous minerals worth $9.28 billion in January-August this year.
During the reporting period, Azerbaijan conducted trade operations with foreign countries worth $33.24 billion. Of the foreign trade turnover, $21.82 billion accounted for exports and $11.42 billion for imports.