Azerbaijan represented at 4th Meeting of Gas Exporting Countries Forum in Bolivia

Baku. 25 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan's Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov took part in the Fourth Summit of the Heads of State and Government of countries Members of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF).

Report informs referring to the Ministry of Energy, the meeting focused on promoting the sovereignty of natural gas reserves, promoting stability in the gas market, improving the exchange of technologies among member countries, etc.

P. Shahbazov reminded that Azerbaijan closely follows the work of the forum since 2001 and was unanimously adopted as an observer member at the 17th meeting of the Ministers of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum states in 2015. He stressed that the forum is an effective platform for dialogue with partners.

Within the framework of the forum, the Minister held bilateral meetings with the Bolivian Minister of Hydrocarbons and Energy Luis Alberto Sanchez and heads of delegations of other countries participating in this event. During the meeting the parties discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the energy sector.

Notably, the GECF comprises of 12 key (Algeria, Bolivia, Egypt, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Libya, Nigeria, Qatar, Russia, Trinidad and Tobago, the United Arab Emirates and Venezuela) and 7 observer (Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, the Netherlands, Norway, Iraq, Oman and Peru) members.