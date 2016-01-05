Azerbaijan reduced production of electricity last year

Baku. 5 January. REPORT.AZ/ In December last year, energy system of Azerbaijan produced about 2 bln. KW / h of electricity. Report was told in press service of "Azerenerji", in 2015 as a whole 22.5 billion. KW / h of electricity was produced.

Note that, in December last year, production of energy fell by 0.2 bln. KW / h or 9.09% compared to the same period in 2014. In 2015, Azerbaijan produced electricity by 0.2 bln. KW / h or 0 8% less compared with the previous year.