Azerbaijan ready for close partnership with Turkmenistan in gas and 'green' energy

Azerbaijan is ready for close partnership with Turkmenistan in the fields of gas and 'green' energy, Deputy Minister of Energy of Azerbaijan Orkhan Zeynalov said at the 30th International Conference "Oil and Gas of Turkmenistan – 2025."

According to Report, he emphasized that he sees a bright future for the region and highlighted the strategic importance of Azerbaijan"s gas industry, which remains a key resource even amid the growth of alternative energy.

Zeynalov spoke about expanding cooperation with Central Asian countries and the role of energy collaboration in implementing the Trans-Caspian corridor.

"Azerbaijan is completing the construction of several solar and wind energy projects and is working on forming a ‘green corridor" Azerbaijan–Türkiye–Europe. This corridor is viewed as a potential bridge for exporting clean energy. By 2032, Azerbaijan plans to actively develop offshore solar and wind energy projects," he said.

Zeynalov expressed confidence in the region's successful future and Azerbaijan's readiness for further cooperation with Turkmenistan in both gas and green energy sectors.