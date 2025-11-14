Azerbaijan produces 403,800 tons of methanol in January–October
Energy
14 November, 2025
- 17:35
In the first ten months of 2025, Azerbaijan produced 403,800 tons of methanol (methyl alcohol), the State Statistical Committee told Report.
This figure is 4.2% lower compared to the same period in 2024. As of November 1, the stock of finished methanol products reached 41,300 tons.
Methanol is produced at the SOCAR Methanol Plant located in the Garadagh district of Baku.
