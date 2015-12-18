 Top
    Azerbaijan increases oil export via main oil pipelines

    76% of transported oil accounted for Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan

    Baku. 18 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-November 2015, 42 mln tons of oil transported via main oil pipelines of Azerbaijan.

    Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee, it is more by 0.5% or 200 thousand tons than in the corresponding period of last year.

    75.9% of the total volume of transported oilaccounted for the export via pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan.

    Thus, in January-November 2015, 31.9 mln tons transported on the pipeline which is by 1.3% more than the corresponding period last year.

    During this period, the BTC transported 5.2 mln tons of transit oil. 

