Azerbaijan increases export of oil products

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April of this year, the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) exported 090.246 248 tons of oil products, which is 8 times more than the same period of last year.
Report was told in the SOCAR, during the period, exported 102 531.272 tonnes or 41.33% of diesel fuel, 23 834.353 tonnes or 9.61% of jet fuel, 105 928.969 tonnes or 42.68% of the vacuum gas oil, 15 795.652 tonnes, or 6.37% depressant AKI.
Exports of aviation kerosene in comparison with April of last year increased for 44.5 times, vacuum gas oil - 6.4 times, diesel fuel - 13.4 times.
In the first four months of this year, SOCAR exported 874 881,396 tonnes of oil, which is 1.5 times more than the same period of last year.
In January-April of last year SOCAR in comparison with the same period of last year exported more by 54.79% of diesel fuel (387 141.042 tonnes), 1.5 times more of kerosene (87 646.248 tonnes), 6.2 times more of vacuum gasoil (350 121.663 tonnes), more than 1.6 depressant AKI (49 793.607 tonnes).
Tural İbadlıNews Author
