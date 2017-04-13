Azerbaijan increases natural gas export revenues by 4-fold

Baku. 13 April. REPORT.AZ/ In January-March 2017 Azerbaijan has exported 1.62 bln cubic meters of gas.

Report informs citing the State Customs Committee, (SCC), it is less by 3,5 times compared to same period in 2016.

Azerbaijan increased "blue fuel" export revenues. Thus, the cost of gas sold abroad was 266.35 mln USD in 3 months which is 4.2 times more in annual comparison.

Notably, gas exports in the reporting period accounted for 10,2% of Azerbaijan's total exports.