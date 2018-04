Baku. 11 Novemeber. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) during January-October 2014 exported 158.855 thousand tons of aviation kerosene.

Report informs referring to SOCAR, compared with the same period last year, exports of aviation kerosene increased by 46.2%.

For 10 months of this year, exports of petroleum products exceeded export rate for the entire 2013. For comparison, last year the world market was supplied with 131.322 thousand tons of aviation kerosene.

During October, the cost of 1 ton of aviation kerosene on the world market was 807.22 dollars.