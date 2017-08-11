 Top
    Azerbaijan exports $ 4.6 bln crude oil and oil products since January

    This means 75% of total exports

    Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2017, Azerbaijan has exported 11.414 mln tons of crude oil.

    Report informs citing the State Customs Committee (SCC), cost of the crude oil exported during 7 months makes $ 4.43 billion.

    Volume of oil products exported from Azerbaijan during the reporting period, amounted to 476 million tons. These products made a profit of $ 178 million to the country.

    72% of total exports accounted for crude oil, 2.9% for oil products. 

