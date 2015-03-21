Azerbaijan exported 1.6 billion cubic meters of gas this year

Baku. 21 March. REPORT.AZ/ According working hours in January and February of this year, Azerbaijan exported 1.6 billion cubic meters of natural gas, which is 3.07% lower than the same period last year.

Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee, the volume of exports of natural gas, according to the customs declarations, decreased at an annual rate by 57.18% to 238.4 million cubic meters.

According to information, in January-February, export volume of gas was 33.6 million dollars, which is 69.06% lower than the same period last year.The volume of exports of natural gas is 1.44% of the total exports.

The volume of foreign trade turnover in January-February this year amounted to 4.042 billion dollars, of which 1.707 billion dollars accounted to import, 2.335 billion dollars - export operations.