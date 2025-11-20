Azerbaijan earns $430M from crude oil exports to Portugal

In January-October 2025, Azerbaijan exported 803,374.35 tons of crude oil to Portugal for $430.73 million, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

Compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the exports decreased by 20.08% in volume and dropped by 31.75% in value.

Crude oil exported to Portugal accounted for 3.87% of Azerbaijan's total oil exports.

According to the customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported just over 20.754 million tons of crude oil and petroleum products obtained from bituminous rocks, valued at approximately $10.850 billion in the initial ten months of 2025.

Overall, Azerbaijan conducted foreign trade operations worth $40.862 billion during the reporting period. Of this, $21.637 billion came from exports and $19.225 billion from imports.