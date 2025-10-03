Azerbaijan cuts oil imports by 37% in January–July 2025

Azerbaijan imported 734,854.55 tons of oil valued at $353.815 million during the first seven months of 2025.

According to the State Statistics Committee, cited by Report, in volume terms, oil imports fell by 37.1% compared to the same period in 2024, while in monetary terms, they declined nearly twofold.

The majority of imports (94.2%) originated from Russia, totaling 692,697 tons (a 31.5% decrease) worth $331.028 million (down 1.7 times).

During the same period, Azerbaijan also imported 41,792.43 tons of oil from Kazakhstan (up 20.8%) valued at $22.652 million (a slight decline of 0.8%), and 365.12 tons from Iraq valued at $135,090 (compared with no imports from Iraq in January–July 2024).

For context, in 2024 Azerbaijan imported 1.869 million tons of oil, marking a 2.5% increase over 2023, with a total value of $1.02 billion, up 5.3% year-on-year.