Azerbaijan, BP discuss joint oil-gas and green energy projects

Azerbaijan and BP have discussed the implementation of joint projects in the oil-gas and green energy sectors, Report informs, referring to Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy.

These discussions took place during a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Giovanni Cristofoli, BP's Regional President for Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye.

The meeting focused on advancing the long-term, effective partnership between Azerbaijan and its strategic energy partner BP. The current state of cooperation in oil-gas and renewable energy, as well as the implementation of joint projects, was reviewed. In particular, discussions covered efforts to stabilize oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field and initiatives under the ACG associated gas utilization project. Progress and prospects of other key projects - Shafag-Asiman, Shah Deniz Compression, Karabagh, and Ashrafi-Dan Ulduzu-Aypara (ADUA) - were also evaluated.

The meeting also addressed the construction of the 240 MW Shafag solar power plant. The project was praised as an early contribution by BP to the reconstruction of Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It was noted that this project is an example of the activities carried out towards energy transition by ensuring the electrification of the Sangachal terminal.

During the conversation, Azerbaijan's strategic role as a bridge between the Caspian Sea and Central Asia's energy resources and the European market was emphasized, and opportunities to further strengthen this advantage through cooperation were explored.